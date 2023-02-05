Arvind Kejriwal Questions Centre On Afghanistan-Aid, Asks If It Is 'Correct To Fund Taliban'

DELHI Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday asked the centre whether it is right to give funds to the Taliban-ruled country by "slashing" Budgetary allocation for education, health and Delhi. His question to the centre came after the government set aside Rs 200 crore in assistance for Afghanistan.

He then advised the government not to "meddle" in others' work while sharing a news report over differences between the Centre and the Supreme Court over the appointment of judges.

In his tweet, Kejriwal questioned if it is "right to give funds to Taliban by cutting the funds of education, health and Delhi in the country? People are strongly opposing it." The Centre in its budget for 2023-24, has set aside Rs 200 crore as assistance to the Taliban-ruled country.

अपने देश में शिक्षा, स्वास्थ्य और दिल्ली का फंड काट कर तालिबान को फंड देना क्या सही है? लोग इसका सख़्त विरोध कर रहे हैं। https://t.co/9vBPyUNNKz — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) February 4, 2023

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has been allocated a total of Rs 18,050 crore in the Union Budget for 2023-24 which is an increase of around 4.64 per cent over last year's allocation of Rs 17,250 crore.

In continuation with India's special relationship with the people of Afghanistan and unwavering commitment, budgetary aid to that country has been retained at Rs 200 crore.

Meanwhile, the AAP government in Delhi is involved in a running battle with the Centre-appointed Lt Governor over a range of governance and jurisdiction-related matters.

Last month, Mr Kejriwal along with Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and AAP MLAs marched to Raj Niwas over an alleged delay in approving his government's proposal to send school teachers to Finland for training.

He also accused the Centre of using the Enforcement Directorate (ED) that recently filed a chargesheet in the liquor scam case in Delhi of using the agency to "topple governments and buy MLAs".

The Kejriwal government has challenged the GNCTD (Amendment) Act in the Supreme Court that gives more power to the LG in Delhi. The top court is yet to pronounce a decision. He on Thursday criticised the GNCTD Amendment Act brought by the Centre in 2021 and hoped that the Supreme Court will declare it unconstitutional.

The Constitution and the law state that LG is bound by the aid and advice of the council of ministers. This means that the files should not go to the LG, he had said in a press conference.