Arvind Kejriwal Meets Delhi LG, First After CBI Raids On AAP Leaders In Liquor Policy Scam

DELHI Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena resumed their weekly meeting on Friday. This was the first meeting between Kejriwal and Delhi L-G following the tension over the raid on Deputy CM Manish Sisodia in the excise policy case.

The weekly meeting comes at a time when the AAP accused Delhi Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena of corruption and demanded that he must be removed from his position. The AAP MLAs have also demanded a CBI probe against L-G VK Saxena.

Meanwhile, Vinai Kumar Saxena has sent a legal notice to AAP leaders directing them to 'cease and desist' from circulating defamatory statements against the Delhi LG. The notice mentions certain phrases and social media hashtags which should not be used.

The legal notice demanded that the use of hashtags that appeared derogatory to the constitutional post be prohibited. According to the legal notice, the AAP spread false information not only to tarnish L-G Saxena's image but also to harm his dignity.

Kejriwal had skipped four previous regular Friday meetings with the LG, citing different reasons. The meeting on Friday, on the other hand, was a routine administrative meeting.

Addressing the media after the meeting, CM Kejriwal stated that the meeting ended in a "happy environment," and that they discussed several issues concerning the capital city.

"We meet with the Lieutenant Governor on a weekly basis. However, the meeting was cancelled for a few weeks because I was out of town. Today, the meeting concluded in a pleasant atmosphere, and we both discussed several city issues," Kejriwal stated.

"I have requested that we will work together on issues concerning the Municipal Corporation," the Chief Minister added.

"During the meeting, the issues of "garbage mountains" and fixing the city's sanitation system were also discussed," Kejriwal told the media.