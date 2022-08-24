‘Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia Should Get Bharat Ratna For Corruption’: Congress On Liquor Policy Scam

The Congress on Wednesday attacked the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) over alleged irregularities in excise policy in Delhi, saying Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his deputy Manish Sisodia should get Bharat Ratna if there is a new category for ‘corruption’.

The congress alleged that “Kejriwal and company” have travelled the distance from honesty and transparency to corruption in a very short span of time and questioned the AAP convenor of not sacking his tainted ministers.

Addressing a press conference at the AICC headquarters, Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee chief Anil Chaudhary said that on the first FIR by the CBI, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia has been recognised as the “number one corrupt” and this is the certificate of the AAP’s “hardcore honesty”.

Chaudhary accused AAP of playing the ‘New York Times’ card and talking about education and health policy when questions are being raised about its liquor policy.

Congress has been continuously targeting AAP after its win thumping win in Punjab and its growing popularity in poll-bound Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh where the BJP and Congress have dominated the political scene till now.

The polls in these states are scheduled to be held by the end of this year. Congress was routed in the last two assembly polls in Delhi which were swept by the AAP.

Echoing similar sentiments, Congress spokesperson Ragini Nayak said AAP must do a press conference to explain to people whether their liquor policy is right or not.

"If it is right, then why did they get scared with the news of a CBI inquiry? Why did they have to take back the policy which they said was beneficial in making Delhi revenue surplus," she said.

“If the policy is wrong then why shouldn't inquiry take place against Sisodia”, she asked. Nayak further said that if there is an attempt to break the AAP government, why does it not reveal the phone number and name of the persons involved.

"Why is Arvind Kejriwal not sacking his corrupt ministers," she said.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) had conducted raids in the 2021-22 excise policy case on August 19 and covered the residence of Sisodia in Delhi and former Delhi excise commissioner Arava Gopi Krishna and 19 others locations across seven states and Union Territories.

According to officials, the report had shown prima facie violations, including "deliberate and gross procedural lapses", to provide post-tender "undue benefits to liquor licensees" through the policy.

It is also alleged that undue financial favours were extended to liquor licensees after the tenders were awarded, causing loss to the exchequer.

(With Inputs from PTI)