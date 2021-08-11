The Delhi Police had accused them of insult with intent to provoke breach of peace, criminal intimidation, criminal conspiracy, punishment of abetment and unlawful assembly among others.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: In a major relief for Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, a Delhi court on Wednesday dropped all charges against him, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and nine other MLAs in connection with a case of manhandling of former chief secretary Anshu Prakash. However, the court has ordered for framing of charges against two Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Amantullah and Prakash Jarwal in the same case.

The Delhi Police had charge-sheeted Kejriwal, Sisodia, Amanatullah Khan, Prakash Jarwal, Nitin Tyagi, Rituraj Govind, Sanjeev Jha, Ajay Dutt, Rajesh Rishi, Rajesh Gupta, Madan Lal, Parveen Kumar and Dinesh Mohania under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) for voluntarily causing hurt and obstructing a public servant to deter him/her from doing duty, wrongful confinement and assault.

The Delhi Police had accused them of insult with intent to provoke breach of peace, criminal intimidation, criminal conspiracy, punishment of abetment and unlawful assembly among others. The AAP called it a "midnight conspiracy to defame the Delhi Chief Minister, Deputy Chief Minister and other MLAs in a false and laughable case".

The Delhi Chief Secretary had alleged that he was beaten up by AAP MLAs in the presence of Kejriwal at the Chief Minister's residence where he had been called for a late-night meeting. The case was filed the next morning and Amanatullah Khan and Prakash Jarwal were arrested and sent to judicial custody. Later, they were released on bail.

Reacting to the development, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said the truth has won. Kejriwal took to twitter saying "Satyamev jayate " (truth has won) following the court decision.

Meanwhile, Manish Sisodia accused the BJP-led Central government of hatching a conspiracy against Kejriwa "It is a day of victory of justice and truth. The court said that all allegations were false and baseless. CM has been acquitted today in that false case. We had been saying from day one that allegations re false," Sisodia said.

"It was a conspiracy hatched by PM Modi and Centre government led by BJP and the fake case was lodged on their instructions. This is the first incident when an elected PM has tried to derail the government of an elected chief minister in this manner. Public has elected both governments, you should not be busy in conspiracies and spying on opposition governments. PM and BJP should apologise to the countrymen for this," he added.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan