Arvind Kejriwal Makes Tall Claims, Says AAP Will Win 150 Seats In Gujarat | Watch

Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party Convenor Arvind Kejriwal announced that his party would "definitely win", and followed it up with a one-minute "message with love" in Gujarati.

"I am a member of your family and your brother. If you give me one opportunity, I'll offer you free electricity and help you establish hospitals and schools. and take you to the Ram Temple in Ayodhya," the AAP Chief added. He is trying to make a dent in the state that has been the BJP's bastion for more than 20 years.

Meanwhile, the AAP will declare its chief ministerial candidate for the upcoming Gujarat assembly polls on Friday, the general secretary of the party's state unit, Manoj Sorathiya, said.

"Tomorrow, AAP will announce the CM candidate for the upcoming assembly elections through public opinion," he said.

The AAP has entered the fight against the Saffron Brigade, which is looking for a sixth consecutive victory. The state was usually an electoral battleground between Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party. Earlier in 2017, the BJP won 99 seats and the Congress won 77, but after a series of defections, the BJP's tally went up to 111.

The Election Commission announced on Thursday that the state will vote in two phases: December 1 and 5. The counting has been scheduled for December 8, which is also the date on which votes from the Himachal Pradesh election will be counted.

Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Rajiv Kumar told a press conference that voting in 89 of the total 182 assembly seats in Gujarat will be held on December 1 and in the remainder 93 on December 5.

The poll panel was criticised by the opposition parties, including the Congress, for allegedly delaying the declaration of the Gujarat election, but the CEC dismissed accusations of bias.

He argued that the Commission needed to take into account a variety of factors, such as the type of weather, when the assembly's term would expire, and how long the model code of behaviour should be in effect.

The elections for the Gujarat assembly have been announced 110 days before the term's end on February 18, 2023, according to Kumar.

"It is a combination of multiple factors, and we are well within the factors of consideration, including polls in nearby states," the chief election commissioner said.

"We also had to take note of the tragedy that had befallen the state. That was also one factor for the delay. There was state mourning in the state till yesterday (Wednesday). So, it is (because of) multiple factors," Kumar said.