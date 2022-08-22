Arvind Kejriwal Is Kingpin Of Delhi Liquor Scam, Has 24 Hours To Answer Corruption Charges, Says BJP

Stagging a protest near the residence of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in Civil Lines area, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday said that Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia should be expelled from the cabinet as he is "accused number one" in the alleged Delhi Excise Policy scam.

Attending the protest, Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta alleged irregularities in the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government's excise policy. "Kejriwal is the kingpin of the whole scam in which liquor mafia was allowed to loot at the expense of state exchequer," he said, as reported by news agency PTI.

The saffron party also addressed a press conference and claimed that the Kejriwal government ignored the lottery system that was supposed to be adopted for contract in retail vending across 32 zones. It alleged that zones were awarded to some industrialists, which it termed "worrisome".

"Earlier, we had given 24 hours to him to respond to the charges. If he's a 'kattar emandar' (hardcore honest man) why is he not answering the questions being raised. Only one tweet has come up which is meaningless. We again give 24 hours to Kejriwal to answer questions on charges of corruption in the Delhi excise policy," BJP national spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia was quoted as saying by PTI.

The BJP's fresh attack at the AAP came after Sisodia claimed he was approached by the saffron party to leave the AAP. In his claim, Sisodia said he has received an offer by the BJP to join them in return for getting the cases of CBI and ED against him closed.

"My reply to the BJP is - I am a descendant of Maharana Pratap, a Rajput. I will cut off my head but will not bow down to the corrupt and those who conspire. All the cases against me are false. Do what you want to do," Sisodia tweeted in Hindi.

Sisodia is among 15 people and entities named in an FIR registered by the Central Bureau of Investigation in connection with alleged irregularities in the implementation of the Delhi excise policy. His house was raided on Friday by the CBI over alleged corruption in the Delhi Excise Policy 2021-22.

He, however, has stressed that the case against him is an effort to stop the good work being done by Kejriwal-led dispensation and also to put obstacles in the path of the AAP chief who has emerged as an alternative to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.