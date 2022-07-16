Arvind Kejriwal Hits Back At PM Modi, Says Free Education, Health Service Not 'Freebies'

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday hit back at Prime Minister Narendra Modi for making people aware against those who are providing citizens with freebies in order to win votes. CM Kejriwal said that his government's scheme which aimed to provide free education, healthcare, and electricity were not “freebies" free education, healthcare, and electricity were not “freebies"

Kejriwal mentioned that people across the country will avail the advantage of free education and health if, by God's will, he is in a position to do so.

His remarks came after Prime Minister Narendra Modi earlier in the day cautioned people against what he called was a "revadi culture" of offering freebies for winning votes.

Without naming anyone, Kejriwal said, "I will tell you who is distributing 'Revadis' and giving freebies. This waiving of friends' loans worth thousands of crores and getting contracts worth thousands of crores from foreign tours for friends are giving freebies."

The prime minister used 'revadi', a popular north Indian sweet often distributed during festivals, as a metaphor for freebies being promised by various parties in their attempts to win power and said the people, especially the youth should guard against this.

"Through Farishtey scheme we saved 13,000 lives with timely free treatment to injured people in accidents. Ask their families, if Kejriwal is distributing "Revadis" or doing a virtuous thing," the Delhi chief minister told a press conference.

He said two kinds of politics -- one of honesty and the other of corruption -- were being practised in the country today.

A sound foundation for making India the number one country in the world needs to be laid by giving good education and health services to all, he said.

