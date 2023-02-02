Arvind Kejriwal Govt Wants GNCTD Amendment Scrapped; What Is The Act That Gives Delhi LG More Teeth

Arvind Kejriwal and Manish Sisodia have claimed that they could not send Delhi teachers to Finland for training because of LG's interference.

DELHI Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday accused Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena of excessive interference in the matters of the national capital and condemned the GNCTD Amendment Act, 2021, which he said enabled him to do so. The statement comes amid Delhi government's latest conflict with the Lt Governor over sending school teachers to Finland for training.

Kejriwal expressed hopes that the amendment to the original 1991 Act will be scrapped by the Supreme Court. "In 2021, the GNCTD Amendment Act was brought by the Centre which is unconstitutional. I hope the Supreme Court declares it unconstitutional," Kejriwal said at a press conference.

"Constitution and the law states that LG is bound by the aid and advice of the Council of Ministers. This means that the files should not go to the LG. It is wrong that the LG is sent files and he objects,” PTI quoted Kejriwal as saying.

The Delhi government had knocked the doors of Supreme Court to get this amendment scrapped soon after it was passed by the both chambers of Parliament in March 2021.

Know What Is The Amendment To GNCTD the Delhi Government Wants Scrapped?

The Government of National Capital of Delhi Act was passed by Parliament in 1991, and it had established the structure of the Government of Delhi. The Prime Minister Narendra Modi government on March 15, 2021, introduced an amendment bill for this Act to tweak some powers of the Lieutenant Governor and the Legislative Assembly of Delhi.

The major change brought under this amendment is that it prohibited the Delhi Legislative Assembly or any of its comittees from making any rules that deal with the day-to-day functions of the national capital of Delhi or conduct any inquiry into the administrative decisions. It also made all rules enacted by Delhi’s assembly, before the enactment of the amendment, null and void.

The amendment also allows the LG to reserve certain laws passed by the assembly for the consideration of the President (virtually stall any law indefintely). It does define what laws can be reserved. However, these categories are very wide ranging and vaguely worded.

For example, the amendment requires the LG to reserve any matter for the President’s consideration if it does not fall “under the perview of the powers of the legislative assembly”. What falls under assembly’s powers and what does not is practically open to LG’s discretion.

Additionally, the amendment requires the Delhi government to take the “advice” of the LG on certain executive actions that the government wants to take. The LG gets to decide what will be these executive actions on which the Government must obtain his/her advice.

Aam Aadmi Party leaders have vociferously criticised and opposed this amendment act and demanded that it be scrapped.

