New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Criticising Arvind Kejriwal's claims of the new COVID variant, Singapore on Wednesday summoned the Indian envoy and conveyed strong objections over Delhi Chief Minister's Singapore Variant tweet. According to the Ministry of External Affairs, the Indian High Commissioner told its counterpart that Arvind Kejriwal had no competence to pronounce on Covid variants or civil aviation policy.

Following the tweet by MEA Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi informing that Singapore summoned an Indian envoy, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar hailed India's bilateral relationship with Singapore and said that the Delhi chief minister does not speak for India.

"Singapore and India have been solid partners in the fight against Covid-19. Appreciate Singapore's role as a logistics hub and oxygen supplier. Their gesture of deploying military aircraft to help us speaks of our exceptional relationship", Jaishankar said in a tweet.

— Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) May 19, 2021

"However, irresponsible comments from those who should know better can damage long-standing partnerships. So, let me clarify - Delhi CM does not speak for India," the Foreign Minister tweeted further.

"Singapore Government called in our High Commissioner today to convey strong objection to Delhi CM's tweet on "Singapore variant". High Commissioner clarified that Delhi CM had no competence to pronounce on Covid variants or civil aviation policy," MEA spokesperson Bagchi had tweeted.

Kejriwal on Tuesday called for cancelling all air services with Singapore with immediate effect, saying a strain of coronavirus found in that country could reach Delhi in the form of a third wave.

"The new form of coronavirus in Singapore is said to be very dangerous for children. It could reach Delhi in the form of a third wave. My appeal to the Central government: 1. Cancel all air services with Singapore with immediate effect 2. Work on vaccine alternatives for children on a priority basis," Kejriwal had said in a tweet in Hindi.

In its reaction, Singapore's Ministry of Health (MOH) said that there is no truth in the references in reports in a section of Indian media about the presence of a new variant of coronavirus in the country, adding that there is no "Singapore variant". It said that the strain that is prevalent in many of the COVID-19 cases in recent weeks is the B.1.617.2 variant, which originated in India.





