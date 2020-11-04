Kejriwal's comments came on the day when the national capital recorded its highest single-day spike of over 6,000 coronavirus cases on Tuesday.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday indicated that the current rise of coronavirus cases in the national capital could be the third wave of the deadly pathogen. Kejriwal said that the Delhi government is monitoring the situation and necessary precautions and steps will be taken after the assessment.

"There has been a rise in COVID19 cases. We can call this the third wave of COVID cases here. We are monitoring the situation, and will take all necessary actions", Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal said as quoted by news agency ANI.



Delhi reported the highest single-day spike of 6,725 COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, which pushed its overall tally to 4,03,096. The second-highest surge was recorded on October 30, with 5,891 cases. The state's death count due to the virus went up by 48 and reached 6,652.

Meanwhile, Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain last month had also hinted that Delhi is witnessing a third wave, however, he said that it was too early to definitively say it.

"It is too early to say that Delhi is experiencing the 3rd wave of COVID-19 cases. We must wait for another week in order to definitively say that, but it possible that we're already in that phase", Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain, said as quoted by news agency ANI, on the latest spike in COVID cases in Delhi.

Further, the minister stated that the rise in coronavirus cases in the national capital was expected and the authorities have changed their testing strategies in advance.

"This is the season of festivals and it has become slightly cold as well. We have made some changes to our strategy. Now, when a person tests positive, we also test his entire family and all his close contacts. We do this not just once but twice - the second time after 4 to 5 days."

