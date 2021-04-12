Delhi COVID Restrictions: On Sunday, Kejriwal had said that the situation is Delhi is "worrisome" and urged people across the city-state to not step out of their houses unless it is very necessary.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: With Delhi reporting its biggest-ever single-day spike of more than 10,700 coronavirus cases, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has called for an urgent meet to discuss the situation in the national capital. The meeting will be held at noon on Monday in presence of all senior state officials.

Delhi, which has been hit by the fourth wave of coronavirus pandemic, had reported 10,774 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday. The city-state has been reporting a surge in coronavirus cases since mid-March, forcing the Delhi government impose stricter curbs, including night curfew.

On Sunday, Kejriwal had said that the situation is Delhi is "worrisome" and urged people across the city-state to not step out of their houses unless it is very necessary. He, however, ruled out imposing a lockdown but stressed that the vaccination drive should be increased to control the spread of the infection.

"We need your cooperation. If your cooperation is received and the situation of hospitals is under control, there will be no need to impose a lockdown in Delhi. But, if beds in the hospitals fell short and are unavailable, then lockdown may have to be imposed," Kejriwal was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

