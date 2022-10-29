Gujarat Polls: Kejriwal, Mann Greeted With Black Flags, Modi-Modi Chants In Navsari | Watch

AMID the ongoing election rally ahead of Gujarat polls, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his Punjab counterpart Bhagwant Mann on Saturday were welcomed by Black flags shown by the Bharatiya Janata Party supporters. Along with the flag, the crowd also chanted 'Modi, Modi' slogans when the AAP leaders were on their way to address a public rally at Chikhli in Gujarat's Navsari district.

A video of the same was also posted on the Twitter handle of the news agency ANI. The video shows several standing on both sides of the road holding black flags in their hands. They waved the flags as the motorcade of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders passed by.

#WATCH | People chanted 'Modi Modi' and 'Chor Chor' slogans and showed black flags to Delhi CM and AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal as his cavalcade passed by in Gujarat's Navsari today pic.twitter.com/trNJFdIjRQ — ANI (@ANI) October 29, 2022

They also chanted 'Modi, Modi' as the vehicles made their way to the National Cricket Ground in Chikhli town, where the two chief ministers were to address the rally.

Arvind Kejriwal, meanwhile, referred to the incident during the rally later and said that he considers those showing black flags to him as his brothers, and said he was confident that one day he would win over their hearts and make them join his party.

While speaking about the elections, Kejriwal said that people can vote to whichever party they want, but it's AAP that will ensure the quality of education and medical treatment in the state and would provide it for free.

Claiming that the BJP doesn't want that AAP comes to power in Gujarat, he urged the supporters of the former to vote for AAP while staying with BJP.

"As soon as they (BJP supporters) saw us, they started chanting, 'Modi, Modi, Modi'. I consider them as my brothers, I have nothing against them in my heart. You can shout for whoever you want, vote for whichever party you want. I will make schools for your children, get an ill member of your family treated. I am confident I will win your heat one day and make you join my party," he said, as quoted by news agency PTI.

The AAP leader also mentioned that he was not against anyone and will make schools for everyone, despite of the party they belong to.

"We will get the family members of those treated who show us black flags. I am not against anyone," he said.

Taking a dig at the "double engine" government campaign of the BJP and asked why there was a need for it.

"One engine malfunctioned, and another engine became old. We don't need a double engine government, but a new engine," he said.

Calling his party a "new engine" that has hit the market, he said it comes with the "latest technology, 21st-century engine and runs smoothly with new politics and new faces."

(With inputs from the agency)