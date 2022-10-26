Kejriwal Asks PM Modi To Introduce Currency Notes With Laxmi-Ganesh Photos; BJP Retorts With 'U-Turn' Jibe

DELHI chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday appealed to the Central government to introduce currency notes with Lord Ganesh and Goddess Laxmi’s images along with Mahatma Gandhi’s picture to bring back the economy on track. In his appeal, Kejriwal said, "If Indonesia can do it, we can do it too."

While talking about ways for strengthening the country’s economy, the AAP chief said that the country needs the blessings of God and suggested that Indian currency notes should have pictures of Goddess Laxmi and Lord Ganesh along with photos of Mahatma Gandhi.

"I appeal to the central govt and the PM to put the photo of Shri Ganesh Ji and Shri Laxmi Ji, along with Gandhi Ji's photo on our fresh currency notes," Kejriwal said, adding, "If Indonesia can do it; choose Ganesh Ji, so can we."

"I will write to the centre tomorrow or the day after tomorrow to appeal for it. We need the almighty's blessings apart from the efforts to settle the economic condition of the country," CM Arvind Kejriwal further added.

Citing the example of Indonesia, he appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to take similar steps in India. "Indonesia is a Muslim country. There are 85% Muslims and only 2% Hindus but there is a picture of Shri Ganesh ji on the currency. I appeal to the Prime Minister that the pictures of Mata Lakshmi and Shri Ganesh ji should be put on the newly printed notes also."

Kejriwal pointed out the names of these gods due to their relevance in Hinduism for removing obstacles and bringing wealth and prosperity. While Lord Ganesha is widely regarded as a remover of obstacles and thought to bring good luck, Lakshmi is the goddess of wealth, fortune, beauty, power, fame, fertility and prosperity.

Meanwhile, Kejriwal's appeal drew some stern reactions from the BJP and Congress. BJP leader Sambit Patra, reacting to Kejriwal's appeal said that he is the same man who denied going to the Ayodhya Ram Temple and claimed that God will not accept any prayers there.

"Arvind Kejriwal's politics is now taking a U-turn. He is the same man who declined to ever go to Ayodhya's Ram Temple, claiming God won't accept the prayers offered there. He is the same man who laughed and called exodus of Kashmiri Pandits a lie in Parliament," Sambit Patra said.

Hitting out at Kejriwal, Congress alleged that AAP is the B Team of BJP and accused him of doing appeasement politics. "He is B team of BJP and RSS. He doesn't have any understanding. It is his vote politics. If he goes to Pakistan, he can also say that I am Pakistani, so vote for me," Congress leader Sandeep Dikshit said.