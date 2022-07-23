Arvind Kejriwal Announces 'Free English Speaking Programme' For Youths | All You Need To Know

Chief Minister of Delhi on Saturday spoke about a "free" Spoken English programme for youngsters in a view to enhance their communication skills and help improve their job prospects.

According to the programme, people falling into the age group of 18 to 35 years can avail it. Candidates will be needed to make a deposit of Rs 950. which will be refunded after the course will successfully be completed.

The programme will be conducted by Delhi Skill Entrepreneurship University.

"We are announcing a Spoken English programme for youngsters who lack communication skills. Our Delhi Skill Entrepreneurship University will conduct this course. The students who have completed their education up to standard 12 and have poor communication skills can opt for the course. People who are also facing problems in seeking jobs and have a basic knowledge of English of up to standard 8 can also join the course," Kejriwal said.

"This would help develop one's personality, and improve the student's job prospects," the Delhi CM added.

The 3-4 months training will be provided to about one lakh students in Phase 1 of the programme which would be expanded subsequently.

"In Phase-1, we would be providing training to as many as 1 lakh students in one year at 50 centres across Delhi. Subsequently, it would be expanded. Youths aged 18-35 years can get enrolled in this 3-4 month-long course," he mentioned.

While speaking about the time and the fee of the programme he informed that the timings will be flexible and would not cost anything. "The timings would be flexible. It is completely free. However, an amount of Rs 950 would be kept as a security deposit which would be refunded after successful completion of the course," Kejriwal added.

(With ANI inputs)