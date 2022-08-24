'BJP Plotting Coup': Kejriwal To Meet AAP MLAs Tomorrow; Calls Assembly Session On Friday

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) National Convenor and Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal has called a meeting of all party MLAs on Thursday to discuss the future strategy of the party amid a huge political row over the Delhi government's liquor policy. AAP has also called a special session of the Delhi Legislative Assembly on Friday (August 26).

The summon to all party MLAs came after Kejriwal convened a meeting of the party's political affairs committee this evening. AAP, which won a sweeping victory in the 2020 assembly elections, has 62 of Delhi's 70 assembly seats. During the PAC meet, AAP leaders condemned the BJP's efforts to "poach" its MLAs and asked the saffron party to tell the nation from where it has accumulated money to offer crores to legislators of other parties.

Addressing a presser after the PAC meeting, Sanjay Singh, AAP's RS MP, said the PAC in its resolution also demanded that Prime Minister Narendra Modi spend time addressing the problems of the people instead of making efforts to topple the governments of other parties. "We want to assure the people that the Aam Aadmi Party government in Delhi is stable. None of our MLAs are going to switch sides and join the BJP," Sanjay Singh said.

Eralier in the day, AAP had accused the BJP of allegedly offering Rs 20 crore to its MLAs to "bring down" the Kejriwal-led government. "BJP offered to bring down Kejriwal's government by luring AAP MLAs with Rs 20-20 crores... slogans of '50 Khokha-50 Khokha' were raised in Maharashtra Assembly, hence I would say to the BJP Band karo desh se dhokha, nahi chalega 50 khoka," AAP Leader Saurabh Bharadwaj said.

Earlier on Monday, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia alleged that he had received an offer by the Bharatiya Janata Party to split the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in what he claims was a quid pro quo as the CBI initiated a probe into the Delhi's now withdrawn excise policy.

Last week, CBI conducted searches on Sisodia's official residence and carried out raids at several places in connection with the alleged corruption in the implementation of Delhi's Excise Policy. The AAP has said the allegations of corruption are politically motivated. Claiming innocence, both Sisodia and AAP said that the Deputy CM was targeted because he is a Minister in the Arvind Kejriwal-led government.



(With Agency Inputs)