Indian Army Helicopter Crashes In Arunachal Pradesh's Upper Siang District; Search Ops Underway

AN INDIAN Army helicopter on Friday crashed near the Migging village of Arunachal Pradesh's Upper Siang district. The Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH) crashed near the Tuting area in Arunachal Pradesh's Upper Siang district today at around 10:40 am today, according to Defence PRO, Guwahati.

Jummar Basar, Superintendent of Police Upper Siang, as quoted by ANI, said, "The site of the accident is not connected through road. A rescue team has been rushed and all other other details are awaited."

Earlier on October 5 this year, an Indian Army pilot lost his life in a Cheetah helicopter crash near the Tawang area of Arunachal Pradesh. "The Cheetah helicopter flying in forward areas near Tawang crashed at around 10:00 AM during a routine sortie. Both the pilots were evacuated to the nearest Military Hospital," Army officials had said.

