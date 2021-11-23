Itanagar | Jagran News Desk: All Nyishi Students’ Union (ANSU) has called a 12-hour long bandh in Itanagar today, November 23. The bandh has been called from 5 am to 5 pm. The Students’ Union has called the band in order to put forward their two demands. The two demands are ”Immediate Transfer of Present Commissioner (Edn), Niharika Rai from the State and Immediate dropping of criminal case against the Team ANSU”.

“Niharika Rai is inefficient in delivering justice to the students have no right to hold any office of the State of Arunachal Pradesh. Instead of paying heeds to the prayer on 14 point representation , she kept on showing her careless and negligent attitude,” the Students Union alleged in a press statement, as quoted by Northeast Today.

ANSU further stated that they had put forward their demands since many months but they received no response from the education department.

“ Immediate dropping of criminal case against the Team ANSU," the union said asserting their second demand.

Earlier in September, a team of central executive members from the union had a scheduled meeting with the Chief Minister Pema Khandu on the 14 points demand.

“The matter was amicably resolved after the meeting with CM but unfortunately, a couple of days later the union received a call informing about an FIR registered against the union which is fabricated without any iota of truth,” the Union stated.

Meanwhile, the union’s leaders have also threatened to intensify their agitation. They said if the government fails to meet their demands following the bandh on 23 November, they will continue to protest.

Posted By: Sugandha Jha