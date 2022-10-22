Arunachal Helicopter Crash: Pilots Made 'Mayday' Call Ahead Of Crash; All 5 Onboard Army's Chopper Dead

A SEARCH operation is on for the fifth missing Army personnel who was on board the chopper that crashed in the Upper Siang district of Arunachal Pradesh on Friday. The advanced light helicopter (ALH), carrying five Army personnel including two pilots, crashed on Friday near Migging, around 25 km south of Tuting. According to officials, four personnel have been recovered while efforts are being made to recover the fifth missing body, defence spokesperson Lt Col A S Walia said.

Walia said the crash site is extremely challenging in terms of hills with steep gradients and thick jungle. He also said that more information is being gathered while the cause of the collision is yet to be ascertained. "It is reported that the weather was good for flying operations. The pilots had more than 600 combined flying hours on ALH-WSI and over 1,800 service flying hours between them. The aircraft was inducted into service in June 2015," he as per the news agency PTI said.

The military officials on Saturday said that the pilots sent a 'mayday' call to the air traffic control suggesting a technical failure in the aircraft just before the helicopter crashed. "Prior to the crash, the Air Traffic Control (ATC) had received a mayday call suggesting a technical or mechanical failure. This will form the focus of the Court of Inquiry (CoI)," said an official.

The HAL Rudra Army chopper had departed from Likabali in the Lower Siang neighbourhood. It is an attack helicopter made for the Indian Army by Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL). It is the first armed helicopter made indigenously in India and is a weapon system integrated (WSI) Mk-IV derivative of the Dhruv advanced light helicopter (ALH).

This is the second accident involving an Army helicopter in Arunachal Pradesh this month. Earleir on October 5, a Cheetah helicopter crashed in the Tawang district claiming the life of one of its two pilots.

