New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and several other BJP leaders on Monday paid tributes to former union minister and BJP leader Arun Jaitley on his first death anniversary. Remembering the late BJP leader, PM Modi said that he misses his friend, saying that he diligently served the country.

"On this day, last year, we lost Shri Arun Jaitley Ji. I miss my friend a lot. Arun Ji diligently served India. His wit, intellect, legal acumen and warm personality were legendary," the Prime Minister tweeted.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah said that Jaitley was an outstanding politician with no parallels in Indian polity.

"Remembering Arun Jaitley ji, an outstanding politician, prolific orator and a great human being who had no parallels in Indian polity. He was multifaceted and a friend of friends, who will always be remembered for his towering legacy, transformative vision and devotion to nation," he wrote.

Posted By: Shashikant Sharma