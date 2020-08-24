Arun Jaitley Death Anniversary: For his spontaneously effective high-handedness, late-Arun Jaitley’s friends and colleagues in Parliament and Supreme Court, in their distinct remembrances of the late-Defence minister, recall him as a learned orator who used to put facts over rhetoric, with a progressive Nationalist mindset and a legal backdrop on top of that.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: In August 2013, five army Jawans of Bihar Regiment lost their lives on the Line of Control at Poonch sector in the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir, as Pakistan had violated the ceasefire to reportedly enable the infiltration of 20 terrorists across the LoC. In Rajya sabha, then-Defence Minister AK Antony said that attack was the handiwork of armed terrorists dressed in Pakistani Army Uniform, and not Pakistani army itself. As Leader of Opposition in the house, a usually calm, composed, and polite Arun Jaitley gets up and says that Defense Minister was providing an “escape route” and “clean chit” to Pakistani dispensation, and subsequent furore leads to clarification from Antony and further retraction of the statement.

For his spontaneously effective high-handedness, late-Arun Jaitley’s friends and colleagues in Parliament and Supreme Court, in their distinct remembrances of the late-Defence minister, recall him as a learned orator who used to put facts over rhetoric, with a progressive Nationalist mindset and a legal backdrop on top of that.

Here are seven distinguishing moments, when Jaitley truly stood out among his peer-group:

1. The first was a student leader who fought then-Prime Minister Indira Gandhi's authoritarianism. During emergency years, a Shri Ram College of Commerce product, Jaitley was Delhi University Students Union (DUSU) president. He came up as a major youth figure of political resistance against the Emergency, going on to participate and lead various protests before he was arrested under the draconian MISA (Maintenance of Internal Security Act) for nineteen months.

2. Jaitley could blend Law and Politics well. As country's youngest Additional Solicitor General (aged 37), he built a strong legal case against Rajiv Gandhi on Bofors scandal. From defending the fellow party-men (such as LK Advani and Narendra Modi) during their legal troubles to mounting a legal offensive against the opposition, Jaitley deployed his legal brilliance to push his political beliefs successfully.

3. One of BJP's most articulate voices, fluent both in English and Hindi, with a flawless ability to construct arguments for public appeal, Jaitley played a key (and often underestimated) role in expanding BJP's appeal among the urban middle class with the advent of electronic news from the mid-90s onward.

4. Arun Jaitley successfully managed to fill in the vacuum created in BJP by Pramod Mahajan's sudden demise and former Prime Minister Vajpayee's retirement from the politics. From 2009 onward, he led the Opposition in Rajya Sabha till 2014, while pressuring the government to act against the big-ticket corruption and policy paralysis of that era.

5. He was BJP's key link to the intellectual ecosystems — academicians, journalists, think tanks — both in India and abroad. Being a quintessential Delhi Boy, Mr Jaitley was able to establish an apparent connection of Lutyens circle with the BJP dispensation, many of whose leaders hail from the rural and rustic backgrounds and often find it difficult to get acclimated in Delhi. Alongside Sheila Dixit and Sushma Swaraj (both the chief ministers of Delhi at some point), Arun Jaitley is often regarded as one of the warmest individuals to inhabit Delhi's political universe.

6. Jaitley's interpersonal skills enabled him to extensively consult all the states individually on country's longest delayed tax reform — the Goods and Services Tax (GST) — at a time when BJP didn't have the required numbers in the Rajya sabha. Mr Jaitley implemented the GST by giving the GST council (constituted by Finance Ministers of respective states) the power to set the tax rates. The ongoing clean-up of the Banking sector's Non Performing Assets can be accredited to Mr Jaitley. By creating a time-bound framework for bankrupt companies under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC), he transformed the relationship between the borrowers and creditors in a major long-term systemic reform.

7. Keeping a lid on inflation is widely regarded by many economists as Jaitley’s biggest achievement as Finance Minister. The 2019 General elections saw the opposition throwing a plethora of issues on the BJP led NDA government, but inflation wasn't one of them. From 9.5% in Finance Year 2014 to 2.92% in April 2019, the consumer price inflation saw a huge dip during Jaitley era in the Finance Ministry.

Laid Groundwork for Narendra Modi’s National rise before 2014

After BJP's loss in 2009 Lok Sabha elections, he belonged to that faction of BJP who had realised that it was time for a change. Jaitley was among the first leaders who began laying the groundwork for Modi's elevation as BJP's prime ministerial candidate. Having fought Mr Modi's legal battles post 2002 Gujarat riots, he could foresee the country's future with Modi as its helm much before anybody else. In November 2012, the first such projection was seen with Modi’s famous speech at Jaitley’s alma mater in Delhi University’s Sri Ram College of Commerce.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma