Arun Goel Assumes Charge As New Election Commissioner; All You Need To Know

Arun Goel, a former IAS officer, assumed charge as the new Election Commissioner of India on Monday. The Minister of Law and Justice notified the appointment made by President Droupadi Murmu on Saturday. On Friday, he took voluntary retirement from the post of Secretary, Heavy Industries. He previously worked in the culture ministry of the Government of India.

IAS Arun Goel (Retd.) appointed as the Election Commissioner in the Election Commission: Ministry of Law and Justice — ANI (@ANI) November 19, 2022

"The President is pleased to appoint Arun Goel, IAS (Retd.) (PB: 1985) as the Election Commissioner in the Election Commission with effect from the date he assumes the office," it said.

The post has been vacant since former CEC Sushil Chandra retired on May 14. Arun will join Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar and Election Commissioner Anup Chandra Pandey in the Election Commission. It is expected that he will be the next chief election commissioner (CEC) after Rajiv Kumar leaves office in February 2025.

A 1985 batch officer, Goel, was to retire on December 31, as the age of 60 is fixed. However, he took a voluntary retirement on Friday.

Goel's appointment comes just days before the poll body decides to hold the election in Gujarat, which is witnessing a political battle between the ruling Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP), the Congress, and the newcomer Aam Aadmi Party.In the midst of the Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh elections, the poll body faces enormous challenges as the results of both states are scheduled to be declared on December 8. The election in the hill state took place on November 12, and the polls in Gujarat will take place in two phases on December 1 and December 5.

As per the rules, the election commissioner, or CEC, can hold a post for up to six years or until the attainment of the age of 65.