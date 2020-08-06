Remembering Swaraj, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter on Thursday and termed her as an articulate voice for India at the world stage.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Rich tributes poured in on Thursday in remembrance of the former external affairs minister Sushma Swaraj, on her first death anniversary. The BJP stalwart died after suffering a cardiac arrest last year on August 6. She was 67.

Political leaders from across parties remembered her for her powerful oratory, compassion and rich contribution to India's diplomacy. As external affairs minister in the previous Modi government, Swaraj brought a rare empathy and a human approach in helping out the Indian diaspora in distress with her revolutionary social media outreach.

Remembering Swaraj, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter on Thursday and termed her as an articulate voice for India at the world stage.

"Remembering Sushma Ji on her first Punya Tithi. Her untimely and unfortunate demise left many saddened. She served India selflessly and was an articulate voice for India at the world stage. Here is what I had spoken at a prayer meet in her memory," the PM tweeted on Thursday, sharing a video of his speech from a prayer meeting that was held after her demise last year.

Remembering Sushma Ji on her first Punya Tithi. Her untimely and unfortunate demise left many saddened. She served India selflessly and was an articulate voice for India at the world stage.



Here is what I had spoken at a prayer meet in her memory. https://t.co/nHIXCw469P — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 6, 2020

Earlier in the day, several other political leaders and dignitaries took to Twitter to shower their tributes in remembrance of the senior BJP leader.

"Sushma Ji was seen as an epitome of Indian culture. She was a blend of modern thinking and traditional values. She was always respectful towards seniors and elders. She was one of the most affable Indian politicians and treated everybody with warmth and affection," Venkaiah Naidu, Vice President of India tweeted.

Sushma Ji was seen as an epitome of Indian culture. She was a blend of modern thinking and traditional values. She was always respectful towards seniors and elders. She was one of the most affable Indian politicians and treated everybody with warmth and affection. #SushmaSwaraj — Vice President of India (@VPSecretariat) August 6, 2020

"Humble tributes to former Minister of External Affairs and veteran leader, Shrimati Sushma Swaraj Ji on her death anniversary. A renowned leader admired by one and all, she was a visionary whose social connect was amazing. Her principles and beliefs will continue to guide us," Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla tweeted with a picture of Swaraj.

Humble tributes to former Minister of External Affairs and veteran leader, Shrimati Sushma Swaraj ji on her death anniversary.

A renowned leader admired by one and all, she was a visionary whose social connect was amazing. Her principles and beliefs will continue to guide us. pic.twitter.com/Ex0hSguq9M — Lok Sabha Speaker (@loksabhaspeaker) August 6, 2020

"Today, more than ever, remember her fondly. Always an inspiration," External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar tweeted along with a number of photographs featuring him and Swaraj.

Jaishankar succeeded Swaraj as the external affairs minister after the BJP retained power in last year's Lok Sabha polls. He was India's foreign secretary from 2015-18 when Swaraj was the external affairs minister.

"Will always remember her as a great orator, visionary leader and above all a compassionate human being," Ravi Shankar Prasad, Minister of Law & Justice, Communications, Electronics & Information Technology tweeted.

My tribute to #SushmaSwaraj Ji on her 1st death anniversary. Will always remember her as a great orator, visionary leader and above all a compassionate human being. pic.twitter.com/JFj2NZRPA7 — Ravi Shankar Prasad (@rsprasad) August 6, 2020

Priyanka Chaturvedi, Member of Parliament and Deputy Leader of the Shiv Sena said, "Tributes to an empowered, talented, dedicated and inspirational daughter of India, Smt Sushma Swaraj on her death anniversary."

Tributes to an empowered, talented,dedicated&inspirational daughter of India, Smt. Sushma Swaraj on her death anniversary. pic.twitter.com/JudOV8EdD5 — Priyanka Chaturvedi (@priyankac19) August 6, 2020

"Remembering Sushma Swaraj ji on her first death anniversary. An able leader, a modest colleague & above all an empathetic human being -- Sushma ji embodied all these qualities and more. She left an indelible mark on Indian politics. We are thankful to her for all her contributions," Vijay Kumar Singh, Minister of State for Road, Transport and Highway tweeted.

Remembering #SushmaSwaraj ji on her first death anniversary.



An able leader, a modest colleague & above all an empathetic human being - Sushma ji embodied all these qualities & more.



She left an indelible mark on Indian politics.We are thankful to her for all her contributions. pic.twitter.com/PEx9A51EYo — Vijay Kumar Singh (@Gen_VKSingh) August 6, 2020

Swaraj had many firsts to her credit -- the youngest cabinet minister in the Haryana government, the first woman chief minister of Delhi and the first woman spokesperson of a national political party in the country.

She was Information and Broadcasting Minister in the 13-day Atal Bihari Vajpayee government in 1996 and got the Cabinet portfolio again after he led the BJP to power in 1998.

Long seen as a protege of veteran BJP leader L K Advani, she also was the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha between 2009 and 2014. Swaraj was elected seven times as a member of Parliament and three times as a member of the legislative assembly.

(With PTI Inputs)

Posted By: Talib Khan