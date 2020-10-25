Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad asserted that the revocation of Article 370 was done constitutionally and that it will not be restored.

Taking strong exception to PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti's call for the restoration of Article 370, Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad asserted that the revocation of Article 370 was done constitutionally and that it will not be restored.

Her comments that she will not hold the tricolour till the Kashmiri flag is restored is “downright denunciation” of the national flag’s sanctity, the senior BJP leader said.

The former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister had on Friday said that she was not interested in contesting elections or holding the tricolour, the national flag, till the constitutional changes enforced on August 5 last year were rolled back.

He claimed that the abrogation of the Article 370 has led to increased development in the union territory with the weaker sections of society enjoying the same rights that they do in the rest of the country.

"Our relationship with the flag of this country is not independent of this flag (Jammu and Kashmir's flag). When this flag comes in our hand, we will raise that flag too," she had said.

"Jammu and Kashmir is an integral part of India. The abrogation of Article 370 was done constitutionally. Both the houses of the parliament passed it. Today there is good governance in Jammu and Kashmir. Development is being carried out in the Union territory," he said.

"In one country there cannot be 'do nishan, do pradhan'. We condemn this (her remarks)," he added.

The union minister also targetted other opposition parties, questioining their "stony silence" over Mufti's "serious disrespect to the national flag", even as they criticise the BJP over the "slightest of issues". "This is hypocrisy and double standard," Mr Prasad said.

Referring to PDP and Farroq Abdullah-led National Conference, the union minister said "Some people and families who used to rule with impunity and without accountability are going to have problems," he said.

Posted By: Rakesh Kumar Jha