Arrested Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut's Wife Summoned By ED In Patra Chawl Land Scam

Days after arresting Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday summoned his wife Varsha Raut in connection with the Prevention of Money Laundering case pertaining to the Patra Chawl land case. The ED said that the summons were issued after transactions done on Varsha Raut's account came to light during the investigation.

This came hours after a special court in Mumbai extended the ED custody of Sanjay Raut till August 8 in the money laundering case. While extending the custody, the court noted that the ED has made "remarkable progress" in the investigation.

The central agency arrested Raut on Sunday midnight in connection with alleged financial irregularities in the redevelopment of Patra 'Chawl' (old row tenement) in suburban Goregaon and related financial property transactions involving his wife and alleged associates. On Monday, the court remanded him in ED custody till August 4.

During the hearing, Raut's counsel told the court that the central agency kept him in a room that had no window and ventilation. During the hearing, when the court asked Raut if he had any complaint against the ED, he said there was nothing in particular. However, he added that the room where he has been kept has no window and ventilation.

The court then sought an explanation from the probe agency. Special public prosecutor Hiten Venegaokar, who appeared on behalf of the ED, said Raut was kept in an AC room and hence there was no window. Raut later said that although the AC system is in place there, he cannot use it due to his health condition. The ED then assured the court that he would be kept in a room with proper ventilation.

On Monday, the ED had told the court that Raut and his family received "proceeds of crime" worth over Rs one crore generated out of alleged irregularities in the housing redevelopment project.

The 60-year-old Rajya Sabha member is a close associate of Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray. He is also the chief spokesperson of the Sena and the executive editor of party mouthpiece 'Saamana'.



