‘Arrest Me If You Can’: Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren On ED Summons In Illegal Mining Case

JHARKHAND Chief Minister Hemant Soren, who skipped the summon by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in an illegal mining case, challenged the BJP-led Central government to arrest him if has committed any crime.

The Chief Minister said that he has been summoned by the federal agency on the same day when he had a programme to attend in Chhattisgarh. He dared if his crime is so big then arrest him instead of summoning him.

“I've been summoned by ED today when I already have a program in Chhattisgarh today. If I've committed a crime that big, come & arrest me. Why the questioning?... Security near the ED office has increased. Why, are you scared of Jharkhandis?,” Soren said.

Earlier, Soren targeted the Opposition and alleged that the Centre is using government agencies in the wrong way. On Wednesday, Jharkhand Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) president and Rajya Sabha MP Deepak Prakash welcomed the decision of the ED to summon Hemant Soren and said that the law is equal for all.

"The law agency is doing its job. The one who has committed an economic offence cannot escape the law. The chief minister had allotted illegal mines in his name and the entire Jharkhand is well aware of this scam," Prakash, as quoted by ANI said.

Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) leader was asked to appear before ED's regional office in Ranchi on Thursday but he did not. Instead, he addressed JMM workers in Chhatisgarh.

The chief minister was called to testify before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on November 3 in connection with an investigation over contravention of the Representation of the People Act, 1951 and in a money laundering probe linked to an illegal mining case in the Sahebganj district.

Soren was disqualification as MLA after BJP complained that Soren granted himself a mining lease while holding office in 2021. The Election Commission has reportedly recommended to Governor Ramesh Bais that action be taken against him. But the Governor has kept that hanging, even though Soren has asked for the "envelope" to be opened immediately.

(With Agencies Inputs)