'Arrest Me If True': Manish Sisodia's New Challenge After BJP's 'Sting Operation' On Delhi Liquor Scam

Hours after the Bhartiya Janta Party(BJP) released what it called a "sting operation" alleging that the Aam Aadmi Party government in Delhi framed its liquor policy to benefit a select few, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, in response, threw a challenge.

Sisodia, on BJP's allegation, said, "If there's truth to this sting operation video, the CBI should arrest me...if not, this is the proof of a conspiracy."

Addressing an important Press Conference | LIVE https://t.co/zSCaRsu194 — Manish Sisodia (@msisodia) September 15, 2022

"The BJP should give the CBI this so-called sting, which is already acting as the party's external agency. If there is any evidence of corruption in this sting, the CBI should arrest me within the next four days — until Monday, "Mr. Sisodia responded to questions from reporters. "If they don't, it will be proof that the BJP is attempting to destabilise our government. It's just an attempt to discredit us. "

The BJP showed a secretly-recorded video in which a person is claiming that the Delhi government deliberately kept smaller players out of its "tailored" policy to help a few people.

दो लोगों को कैसे मिला 10 हजार करोड़ रुपये का धंधा।



10 करोड़ लगाकर कैसे कमाए गए 150 करोड़ रुपये।



देखिए, केजरीवाल सरकार के शराब घोटाले पर एक और सनसनीखेज खुलासा। pic.twitter.com/5SmFgoI1lm — BJP (@BJP4India) September 15, 2022

Manish Sisodia responded at a press conference an hour later: "They have tried CBI, ED raids,checked my lockers even... Now they have given a new sting video. I challenge the BJP to submit this sting to the CBI today and arrest me by Monday. "

The CBI raided and charged Manish Sisodia after the Delhi Lieutenant Governor ordered an investigation into the New Excise Policy in July. That same month, Arvind Kejriwal's AAP government reversed the policy, which went into effect in November of last year and allowed private players to enter the liquor trade. According to the AAP, the policy was intended to increase revenue but was "scuttled by the BJP's central government using the Lieutenant Governor."