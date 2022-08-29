'Arrest Me And See What Happens': Mamata Banerjee Challenges BJP Amid Corruption Allegations

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday challenged the BJP party to arrest her if they can. She further alleged that the central agencies and "ill-gotten money of the BJP" are being used to dislodge elected state governments run by parties that are opposed to the saffron camp. She also vowed to defeat the BJP in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

West Bengal Mamata Banerjee's statement came amidst corruption charges against the Trinamool Congress (TMC)-led government in West Bengal.

She slammed the opposition for allegedly unleashing a malicious campaign against her and her party leaders following the arrest of two senior leaders by the ED and CBI in different cases, Banerjee said had she not been in politics, she would have asked her people to tear off the tongues of those liars.

"Someone told me they have filed a case against me, saying the assets of Mamata Banerjee and her family members have exponentially increased in the past few years. All my relatives have nuclear families, and we only celebrate festivals together. My mother was my only responsibility,” she said.

“Why are they lodging a case here? I would urge them to approach the international court as the BJP might interfere in the cases," she said added.

"For the past 12 years, I have forfeited a monthly pension of Rs 1 lakh as a former parliamentarian. Even as a chief minister, I have given up the monthly remuneration. I pay for my own cup of tea and rarely use government vehicles. I stay at my own place, which was given to me by my father,” she said.

Alleging that the BJP is trying to smear her image and dragging her name in every matter, she dared the party to have her arrested.

"If they arrest me, they will understand their mistake," the TMC leader said.

"The BJP is branding everybody as thieves. They are campaigning as if all of us in the TMC are thieves and only the BJP and its leaders are holy. Had I not been in politics, I would have asked my party leaders to tear out their tongues," she said.

Apprehending that Hakim, a senior minister, might be arrested as the central agencies recently summoned him, the TMC supremo said, "If he is arrested, rest assured that it will be a fake case, just to harass him."

"We respect CBI and ED officials who perform their job honestly. But we too have corruption cases against some CBI, ED, CRPF and BSF officials. If you call our police officials and harass them, we, too, will take legal action against your officers," she said.

“The BJP is parking money abroad through hawala. The BJP has to be defeated in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls," she said.