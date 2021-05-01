Delhi Oxygen Crisis: The High Court also directed the Centre to ensure that Delhi receives its 490 MT oxygen supply today by whatever means possible or face contempt.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Delhi High Court on Saturday rapped the Centre over the shortage of oxygen in the hospitals across the national capital and directed the Centre to ensure that Delhi receives its 490 MT oxygen supply today by whatever means possible.

A Division Bench of Justices Vipin Sanghi and Rekha Palli order came when it was informed by multiple hospitals about the shortage of oxygen due to non-supply. The court also warned that it may consider initiating contempt proceedings against the Centre if the allocated oxygen is not supplied to Delhi today.

"Water has gone above the head. Now we mean business. You (Centre) will arrange everything now", a bench of Justices Vipin Sanghi and Rekha Palli asserted while declining the Centre's request to defer the order till Monday or for half an hour.

The court took note of eight deaths in Batra Hospital due to lack of oxygen supply and told the government enough is enough. "Do you mean we will shut our eyes to the people dying in Delhi," the court asked when the Centre's counsel said the oxygen crisis is before the Supreme Court also which will make its order public on Saturday.

The court further said the government had made an allocation of oxygen to Delhi and should fulfil it. The court further listed the matter for hearing on Monday (May 3). The Court warned that if the order is not implemented, the concerned authority is to remain present in the Court on the next date of hearing.

The Court said Delhi is not an industrial state and it does not have cryogenic tankers. The Court noted that the allocation to Delhi has been in force from April 20 and not for a single day Delhi has received the allocated supply.

The Court has directed Central Government counsel Amit Mahajan to forthwith take up the matter with the officers of the Central government on supply of oxygen from Linde and others. The High Court also asked the Centre what is happening and said if it can't give oxygen then just say so and be done with it.

This comes after eight Covid-19 patients, including a doctor, died at Delhi's Batra Hospital on Saturday afternoon due to a shortage of medical Oxygen at the facility. This is the second time in a week that Batra Hospital has run out of medical Oxygen.

On April 24, the hospital received a last-minute re-supply that arrived minutes after its oxygen reserves ran out. Among the deceased is the hospital's gastroenteritis head Dr R.K. Himthani,62. Six of the eight were admitted to the hospital's Intensive Care Unit (ICU) and two to the wards.

(With Agencies Inputs)

