The Supreme Court had granted interim bail to Arnab Goswami on November 11, saying it will be ''travesty of justice'' if personal liberty is curtailed.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Supreme Court on Friday ruled that journalist Arnab Goswami's interim bail in a 2018 abetment to suicide case will continue till Bombay High Court disposes his plea. It further said that the interim bail will be operative for another four weeks from the day high court takes up his petition.

Pronouncing its detailed reasoning for granting interim bail to Arnab, the bench of Justices DY Chandrachud and Indira Banerjee observed that prima facie there is disconnect between FIR and ingredients of offence of abetment to suicide.

Justice Chandrachud said it could not be concluded that that appellants had abetted the suicide of the head of the architectural firm. "If the HC was carrying a prima facie evaluation, then it could not have seen that there was no nexus between FIR and Section 306 IPC," he said.

"The appellants are residents of India and don’t pose flight risk or can they tamper evidence. We have also added a section on Human liberty and role of Courts: Section 482 recognizes powers of the HC to give effect to other provisions of CrPC. Due enforcement of criminal law cannot be obstructed by accused opting strategies and the court must be circumspect in exercising powers under Section 482 CrPC," he said.

The bench today stated that the judiciary should ensure criminal law does not become a weapon for selective harassment.

The bench also said the Supreme Court, high courts and lower courts must be alive to the misuse of criminal law by the state machinery.

"Doors of this court cannot be closed to citizen who has prima facie showed state has misused its power," it said, adding that deprivation of personal liberty even for a single day is too much.

There is pressing need for courts to remedy institutional problems of delay in dealing with bail applications, it said.

The top court had granted interim bail to two others in the case -- Neetish Sarda and Feroz Mohammad Shaikh -- on a personal bond of Rs 50,000 each and directed that they shall not tamper with the evidence and shall cooperate in the probe.

The accused were arrested by Alibaug police in Maharashtra's Raigad district on November 4 in connection with the suicide of architect-interior designer Anvay Naik and his mother in 2018 over alleged non-payment of dues by companies of the accused.

