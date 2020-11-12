The police officials, who went to arrest Arnab Goswami, registered an FIR last Wednesday against him, his wife, son and two others for allegedly assaulting police officers and trying to stop them from doing their duty.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Senior journalist and Republic TV Editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami was released from the Taloja jail in Mumbai after the Supreme Court restored his liberty and grants him an interim bail in the 2018 abetment to suicide case, in which the journalist along with two other accused was arrested on November 4.

A day before his challenge against the Bombay High Court's order to deny him bail was heard in the top court, Arnab Goswami had also filed a pre-arrest bail in Mumbai sessions court in another case which was levelled against him by the Mumbai Police for allegedly resisting the arrest and obstruction of public servants from doing their official duty on November 4 when Arnab was arrested.

The police officials, who went to arrest Arnab Goswami, registered an FIR last Wednesday against him, his wife, son and two others for allegedly assaulting police officers and trying to stop them from doing their duty when they reached home in Lower Parel to arrest him in 2018 abetment to suicide case. Along with Arnab, his wife Samyabrata Ray Goswami also filed for pre-arrest bail.

The police booked him and his wife under Section 353 of Indian Penal Code (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharging duty), Section 504 (intentional insult to provoke breach of peace and 506 (criminal intimidation) and under the Damage to Public Property Act. Section 353 is non-bailable and attracts a punishment of a maximum of two years’ imprisonment.

However, listed for hearing on Wednesday, the case was deferred by the court since the Supreme Court was hearing his challenge to the Bombay High Court's decision to deny him an interim bail in the case.

The Supreme Court on Wednesday ordered the release of Republic TV's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami and other co-accused in the abetment to suicide case from 2018 on a bond of Rs 50,000, in which the journalist along with two other associates was arrested on November 4. The top court also ordered the Mumbai Police Commissioner to ensure that the order of Arnab's release shall be followed immediately.

An Alibaug police team had arrested Goswami in a case of alleged abetment of a May 2018 suicide of Anvay Naik, an interior designer who had worked on his TV studio.

