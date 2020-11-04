Apart from Goswami, two other accused Feroz Shaikh from Kandivali and Nitesh Sarda from Jogeshwari were also arrested by the police.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Mumbai Police on Wednesday arrested Republic TV's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami over charges of abetment of suicide of a 53-year-old interior designer Anvay Naik and his mother in 2018. The Alibaug police today morning reached Goswami's residence in Mumbai and arrested him from there after a scuffle with the senior journalist. Apart from Goswami, two other accused Feroz Shaikh from Kandivali and Nitesh Sarda from Jogeshwari were also arrested by the police.

What was the Anvay Naik suicide case?

The case of Anvay Naik suicide dates back to 2018 when the 53-year-old Anvay Naik and his mother Kumud Naik killed themselves in Alibaug in May, two years back. However, a suicide note was found that was purportedly written by Anvay. In the note, it was written that he lent money to Arnab and two others Feroz Shaikh and Nitish Sarda and they did not return him Rs 5.40 crore which led to his financial constraints.

#WATCH Republic TV Editor Arnab Goswami detained and taken in a police van by Mumbai Police, earlier today pic.twitter.com/ytYAnpauG0 — ANI (@ANI) November 4, 2020

After this, the Alibaug police filed a case of abetment to suicide in 2018 but in 2019 the case was closed by Raigad Police.

In May 2020, The Home Minister of Maharashtra Anil Deshmukh announced a fresh CID investigation into the case after Adnya Naik, daughter of Anvay Naik, complained that the Alibaug police had not investigated the “non-payment of dues from Arnab Goswami’s Republic”.

Adnya Naik had complained to me that #AlibaugPolice had not investigated non-payment of dues from #ArnabGoswami's @republic which drove her entrepreneur father & grandmom to suicide in May 2018. I've ordered a CID re-investigation of the case.#MaharashtraGovernmentCares — ANIL DESHMUKH (@AnilDeshmukhNCP) May 26, 2020

Who was Anvay Naik?

Anvay Naik was the managing director of Concorde Designs Private Limited that gave some services for Republic. Naik's mother Kumud was in the Board of Directors of the company. The wife of Anvay, Akshata filed the complaint against Arnab as the suicide note contained his name, along with the others.

At that time, the allegation of non-payment and dues were quashed by Republic TV and attributed this to “malicious campaign”. They further claimed that all amounts due and payable under the contract were paid by Republic TV to Concorde Designs.

The Republic TV in a press statement has condemned the police action and said that Goswami was physically assaulted. The statement reads, "Goswami has been arrested under the grave section of 306 of the IPC, in a mocked-up case. . It may be recalled that fake charges of suicide were levelled against Goswami in 2018. The matter was investigated by the Mumbai police and closed by a court of law after a closure report by the police noted that no case was made out."

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma