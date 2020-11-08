Investigating officer inspector Jamil Shaikh of Raigad crime branch said police learnt on Friday that Arnab was "active on social media" while in a judicial custody inside a make shift quarantine centre for prison in Alibaug, and he was subsequently shifted to Taloja jail.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Days after being arrested for allegedly abetting the suicide of an architect in 2018, Republic TV Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami was shifted to Taloja Jail in Navi Mumbai on Sunday morning for allegedly using a mobile phone while in judicial custody.

Investigating officer inspector Jamil Shaikh of Raigad crime branch said police learnt on Friday that Arnab was "active on social media" while in a judicial custody inside a make shift quarantine centre for prison in Alibaug, and he was subsequently shifted to Taloja jail.

"On Friday late evening, we learnt that Goswami was active on social media, using somebody's mobile phone. We had seized his personal mobile when he was arrested from his Worli residence on Wednesday. As the investigating officer of the case, I wrote to the Alibaug jail superintendent seeking an inquiry report as to how to get access to a mobile use in the quarantine centre. Therefore we decided to shift him to Taloja jail on Sunday morning, " Shaikh said, as quoted by Times of India.

Goswami was arrested by the Mumbai Police last week for allegedly abetting the suicide of architect Anvay Naik and his mother. Naik was reportedly given an interior designing contract by Goswami's Republic TV.

Yesterday, Bombay High Court reserved its order on the habeas corpus and bail pleas filed by Goswami in connection with case. A two-judge bench of the Bombay High Court, which included Justices SS Shinde and MS Karnik, however, gave Goswami the liberty to file bail plea in a lower court. The court, however, held that the lower court should decide on his bail within four days, news agency ANI reported.

Posted By: Lakshay Raja