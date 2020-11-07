A two-judge bench of the Bombay High Court, which included Justices SS Shinde and MS Karnik, however, gave Goswami the liberty to file bail plea in a lower court.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Bombay High Court on Saturday reserved its order on the habeas corpus and bail pleas filed by Republic TV Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami in connection with a 2018 abetment to suicide case.

A two-judge bench of the Bombay High Court, which included Justices SS Shinde and MS Karnik, however, gave Goswami the liberty to file bail plea in a lower court. The court, however, held that the lower court should decide on his bail within four days, news agency ANI reported.

Bombay High Court reserves order and gives liberty to Arnab Goswami to file bail plea in a lower court. HC directs the court to decide on his bail plea, if filed, within four days. — ANI (@ANI) November 7, 2020

Goswami was arrested by the Mumbai Police last week for his alleged involvement in the abetment of suicide of architect Anvay Naik and his mother over non-payment of dues by his firm. Following this, he had moved the High Court against his "illegal arrest" and sought that the FIR against him be quashed. Goswami had alleged that he, along with his mother-in-law, father-in-law, son, and wife have been physically assaulted

The High Court had adjourned the matter yesterday and observed that it would not pass the order without hearing all parties.

"We have to hear all the parties concerned before considering the interim relief sought. We have to also hear the complainant as the family of the deceased has filed a petition here seeking transfer of the probe," the bench had said.

