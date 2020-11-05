Arnab Goswami Arrest: The journo was arrested by the Mumbai Police in the wee hours of Wednesday for allegedly abetting the suicide of a 53-year-old interior designer in 2018.

Mumbai | Jagran News Desk: Day after a local Mumbai court sent Republic Television editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami to judicial custody of 14 days, the Bombay High Court will likely hear his plea against arrest on Thursday.

Goswami was arrested by the Mumbai Police in the wee hours of Wednesday for allegedly abetting the suicide of a 53-year-old interior designer in 2018. The police has also an FIR against Goswami and his wife for "obstructing, assaulting, verbally abusing and intimidating" an official and tampering with "government papers".

Following his arrest, the journo was produced by the police in the Alibaug court along with two other accuses Feroz Shaikh and Nitesh Darda which has sent him to judicial custody till November 18. "The court asked the police to file their reply and posted it for hearing tomorrow," his lawyer Aabad Ponda was quoted as saying by Hindustan Times.

Media Club demands release of Goswami

While Goswami has been arrested for alleged abetment of suicide, a media club in Noida has demanded his release, calling Mumbai Police's action "shocking and "misuse of state power".

In a statement, the club condemned Uddhav Thackeray government's action against Goswami and dubbed police's action against him in the past as "shameful" and called it a "witch-hunt".

"The action seems to be a direct attack on the fourth pillar of democracy. The Mumbai police's action is being taken to terrorise the free press, journalists and all media professionals at large," the Noida Media Club said in a statement.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma