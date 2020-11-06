Arnab Goswami Arrest: While adjourning the matter, the Bombay High Court observed that "it will not pass an order without hearing all parties", reported news agency ANI.

Mumbai | Jagran News Desk: The Bombay High Court on Friday refused to grant interim relief to Republic Television editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami in a 2018 suicide abetment case and said that it will hear the matter next on Saturday at 12 pm.

While adjourning the matter, the Bombay High Court observed that "it will not pass an order without hearing all parties", reported news agency ANI.

A two-judge bench of the Bombay High Court, which included Justices SS Shinde and MS Karnik, also asked all the parties in the case to limit their submissions on Saturday "only with respect to the interim application".

The journo, along with his wife and son, was arrested by the Mumbai Police on Saturday for his alleged involvement in the abetment of suicide of architect Anvay Naik and his mother over non-payment of dues by his firm.

However, he had moved the High Court against his "illegal arrest" and sought that the FIR against him be quashed. The cout though directed the Republic TV editor-in-chief to make the complainant in the case a respondent to his plea.

"We have to hear all the parties concerned before considering the interim relief sought. We have to also hear the complainant as the family of the deceased has filed a petition here seeking transfer of the probe," the bench had said.

SC protects Arnab Goswami from arrest

Meanwhile, Goswami has got a breather from the Supreme Court in the Maharashtra Assembly privilege case. Hearing the matter, the top court today issued a show-cause notice to the Secretary of the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly asking why contempt proceedings should not be initiated against him over a letter to Goswami about the privilege notice issued against him.

"This is a serious matter and amounts to contempt. The statements are unprecedented and have a tendency to bring the administration of justice into disrepute and in any case may amount to direct interference in the administration of Justice. The intention of the author of the letter seems to be to intimidate the petitioner because he approached this court and to threaten him with a penalty for doing so," said the court.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma