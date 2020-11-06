Arnab Goswami was sent to 14 days judicial custody on Wednesday night in the 2018 suicide case of designer Anvay Naik and his mother.

Mumbai | Jagran News Desk: The Bombay High Court will on Friday hear Arnab Goswami’s plea challenging his “illegal arrest” in a 2018 abetment to suicide case. Yesterday, the court had refused to grant the high-profile TV journalist interim relief.

Arnab spent a second night in a makeshift prison at a school after the high court posted the matter for hearing on Friday. Notably, the district court, while sending Arnab to a two-week judicial custody, observed his arrest "to be prima facie illegal".

Posted By: Abhinav Gupta