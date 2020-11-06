Arnab Goswami's Arrest: Bombay HC to hear journalist's plea in suicide abetment case today
Arnab Goswami was sent to 14 days judicial custody on Wednesday night in the 2018 suicide case of designer Anvay Naik and his mother.
Updated: Fri, 06 Nov 2020 09:06 AM IST
Mumbai | Jagran News Desk: The Bombay High Court will on Friday hear Arnab Goswami’s plea challenging his “illegal arrest” in a 2018 abetment to suicide case. Yesterday, the court had refused to grant the high-profile TV journalist interim relief.
Arnab spent a second night in a makeshift prison at a school after the high court posted the matter for hearing on Friday. Notably, the district court, while sending Arnab to a two-week judicial custody, observed his arrest "to be prima facie illegal".
Posted By: Abhinav Gupta