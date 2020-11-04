Reacting to his arrest, several politicians, including Union Home Minister Amit Shah, I&B Minister Prakash Javadekar, Smriti Irani among others condemned the act by the police and said that the act reminds them of emergency period.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Senior journalist and Republic TV Editor-in-Chief was arrested by the Mumbai Police on Wednesday over charges of abetment to suicide of a 53-year-old interior designer. According to the police, Goswami's channel Republic TV failed to provide the victim with his pending dues, which led him to end his and his mother's life in May 2018.

Visuals by news agency ANI showed the policemen pushing Goswami inside the policemen to take him to Alibaug Police station in Mumbai. The news agency also quoted Arnab alleging physical assault by the police by illegally entering his house today morning.

Reacting to his arrest, several politicians, including Union Home Minister Amit Shah, I&B Minister Prakash Javadekar, Smriti Irani among others condemned the act by the police and termed it as an attack over a free press and said that the act reminds them of emergency period.

Home Minister Amit Shah accusing Congress and its allies of shaming the democracy said that the blatant misuse of state power is an attack on individual freedom and the fourth pillar of democracy.

"Congress and its allies have shamed democracy once again. Blatant misuse of state power against Republic TV & Arnab Goswami is an attack on individual freedom and the 4th pillar of democracy. It reminds us of the Emergency. This attack on free press must be and WILL BE OPPOSED", he tweeted.

