Screenshots of Republic TV running the news of police entering his house were also shared by ANI, in which policemen can be seen purportedly inside Arnab Goswami's house and what appears to be a scuffle inside.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Mumbai Police on Wednesday arrested senior journalist and Republic TV Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami over charges of abetting the suicide of a 53-year-old interior designer. According to the officials, the Alibaug police arrested Goswami from his residence in Mumbai.

News agency ANI quoted Goswami as saying that the Mumbai Police has physically assaulted him by illegally entering his house. Screenshots of Republic TV running the news of police entering his house were also shared by ANI, in which policemen can be seen purportedly inside Arnab Goswami's house and what appears to be a scuffle inside. A video was also shared by ANI, in which Arnab Goswami was taken to the police station in a police van.

#WATCH Republic TV Editor Arnab Goswami detained and taken in a police van by Mumbai Police, earlier today pic.twitter.com/ytYAnpauG0 — ANI (@ANI) November 4, 2020

Screenshots of Republic TV channel showing Mumbai police entering Arnab Goswami’s residence and what appears to be a scuffle inside https://t.co/wUlFrNX108 pic.twitter.com/3kmnUy81BP — ANI (@ANI) November 4, 2020

The Mumbai police accused Arnab Goswami of abetting the suicide of an architect and his mother in 2018 over non-payment of dues by his channel Republic TV. The arrest came months after, Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh had said that a re-investigation has been ordered on fresh complaints by Adnya Naik, the daughter of the victim architect, Anvay Naik.

Anil Deshmukh further said that the daughter of the victim had alleged that the Alibaug police had not investigated the complaints of non-payment of dues from Republic TV properly, which she claimed led her father and grandmother to end their lives in May 2018.

Shortly after the news of the arrest of Arnab Goswami broke out, Union Information and Broadcasting Minister, Prakash Javadekar, condemned the development and said that the attack by the government on free press reminds him of emergency.

We condemn the attack on press freedom in #Maharashtra. This is not the way to treat the Press. This reminds us of the emergency days when the press was treated like this.@PIB_India @DDNewslive @republic — Prakash Javadekar (@PrakashJavdekar) November 4, 2020

"We condemn the attack on press freedom in Maharashtra. This is not the way to treat the Press. This reminds us of the emergency days when the press was treated like this", Javadekar tweeted.

Posted By: Talib Khan