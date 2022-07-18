Army Officer, JCO Killed In Accidental Explosion Along LoC In J-K's Poonch

A file image of an Indian Army personnel taking position during patrolling at Line of Control (LOC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch. (ANI Photo)

Two Indian Army personnel, including an officer and a JCO, were killed during an accidental grenade blast along the Line of Control in the Mendhar sector of Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch.

According to the Defence Public Relations Office, one army officer and one Junior Commissioned Officer (JCO) succumbed to their injuries during the treatment.

"Last night, an accidental grenade blast occurred in Mendhar Sector, Dist Poonch when troops were performing their duties along the Line of Control. The blast resulted in injuries to soldiers. During the treatment, one officer and one JCO succumbed to their injuries," said PRO Defence, Jammu.

The blast occurred along the Line of Control (LOC) on Sunday night, when the Army troops were performing their duties, thus injuring them.

All the injured soldiers were immediately evacuated to Udhampur via helicopter.

More details are awaited.

Meanwhile, on Sunday, a CRPF Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) was killed after terrorists fired at the troopers at Gangoo in South Kashmir's Pulwama district.

"Terrorists fired upon Naka party at Gangoo Crossing Pulwama from nearby Apple orchard. In this terror incident, one CRPF personnel ASI Vinod Kumar got seriously injured. He was shifted to hospital for treatment where he attained martyrdom. The area was cordoned off. Search in progress."

Additional police parties reached the spot and a combing operation was conducted to nab the attackers.