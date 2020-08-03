An Indian Army Jawan was abducted by suspected militants late on Sunday in south Kashmir’s Kulagam district.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: An Indian Army Jawan was abducted by suspected militants late on Sunday in south Kashmir’s Kulagam district. The soldier, identified as Shakir Manzoor, is missing from yesterday and his car was also torched, the army said.

"Rifleman Shakir Manzoor of 162 Battalion (TA), is missing since 1700hrs yesterday. His abandoned burnt car has been found near #Kulgam. It is suspected that the soldier has been abducted by terrorists. Search op in progress.", reads the Indian army tweet posted with #TerrorismFreeKashmir hashtag.

Meanwhile, security forces have launched a massive search operation to trace the abducted soldier.No militant group has so far owned responsibility for this abduction.

Manzoor was reportedly on leave and had come home to celebrate Eid-ul-Adha with his family members.

