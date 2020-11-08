Three Indian Army soldiers including an officer died in the line of duty and three terrorists were killed during an encounter near Line of Control

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Three Indian Army soldiers including an officer died in the line of duty and three terrorists were killed during an encounter near Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara district. The encounter started after army intercepted a group of heavily armed infiltrators in Machil sector of north Kashmir.

"Suspicious movement of unidentified persons detected by own patrolling party near LC fence at Machil Sector (in Kupwara district of north Kashmir) on night 7-8 November at 0100 hours," news agency ANI reported quoting sources.

He said a firefight ensued in which one militant was killed. "A BSF soldier was killed in action( KIA). Firefight stopped at 0400h,” he said. The spokesman said that more troops were rushed to the area and the movement of militants was tracked by surveillance devices. The terrorists were again detected at 10:20 am this morning, approximately 1.5 kms from the LoC, leading to a fresh gunfight. In the ensuing firefight, he said, two more militants were killed. This is one of the biggest encounter in the union territory since April.

"Constable Sudip Sarkar lost his life during the operation in Machil Sector. Reinforcements received from Indian Army, the Joint operation still underway," said Border Security Force.

Senior intelligence and security force officials say the infiltration attempts are likely to increase before the mountain passes in J&K get closed by heavy winter snow after which chances of crossing into the Valley become minimal.

Last month, the Indian army commander lieutenant General B.S. Raju said that Infiltration along the Line of Control with Pakistan in Jammu and Kashmir has reduced, pointing that a lot of efforts, including use of drones, have been put in by ground troops to dominate the area. Last year, there were 130 infiltrations that took place and this year 27 have been reported till date, he had said.

Posted By: Rakesh Kumar Jha