Army Day 2023: PM Modi, President Murmu Extend Greetings, Pay Tribute To Indian Soldiers

In celebration of Army Day, the parade is organised every year at the Cariappa Parade Ground of Delhi Cantonment. (Image Credit: ANI.)

PRIME Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday shared his best wishes to army personnels and veterans on the occasion of Army Day and said that the whole nation is proud and grateful to the soldiers.

Taking to Twitter, PM Modi said, "On Army Day, I convey my best wishes to all army personnel, veterans and their families. Every Indian is proud of our Army and will always be grateful to our soldiers. They have always kept our nation safe and are widely admired for their service during times of crisis."

Army Day is celebrated every year on January 15 to honour the jawans and the Indian Army for their sacrifice and contribution for the nation. This day is also celebrated in recognition of Lieutenant General Kodendera M Kariappa’s taking over as first commander-in-chief of India.

President Droupadi Murmu also paid tribute to the sacrifice of the Indian Army personnels. "On Army Day, let us recall countless stories of Indian Army soldiers' sacrifices! They have always pushed the frontiers of valour and courage and also acted as saviours in times of calamities. I salute all brave soldiers of Indian Army and their families on this occasion," tweeted Rashtrapati Bhavan.

On the occasion of the 75th Army Day, Chief of Army Staff General Manoj Pande extended greetings and best wishes to all ranks of the Indian Army, veterans, and their families.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also saluted the unwavering courage, bravery, sacrifices and service of army personnel. Taking to Twitter, Rajnath Singh wrote, "Greetings to all Indian Army personnel and their families on #ArmyDay. The nation salutes their indomitable courage, valour, sacrifices and service. We are proud of the Indian Army's efforts to keep India safe and secure.”

Army Day is celebrated every year on 15 January to honour the country’s army personnel who have best demonstrated the ideals of nationalism, brotherhood and selfless devotion for the nation.

In celebration of Army Day, the parade is organised every year at the Cariappa Parade Ground of Delhi Cantonment. On January 15, 1949, Field Marshal Kodandera M Cariappa, who was then a Lieutenant General, took over as the first Indian Commander-in-Chief of the Indian Army from General Sir Francis Butcher, the last British person to hold that post.

(With Agency Inputs.)