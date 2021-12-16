New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Army chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane on Wednesday assumed the charge as the chairman of the Chiefs of Staff Committee (CoSC) that comprises the three service chiefs, reported news agency PTI quoting sources.

The post fell vacant after Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat lost his life after an Indian Air Force (IAF) helicopter he was travelling in crashed in Tamil Nadu.

Sources, quoted by PTI, said that General Naravane has been given the charge as the chairman of the committee as he is the senior-most among the three service chiefs.

IAF chief Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari and Navy chief Admiral R Hari Kumar had taken over their positions on September 30 and November 30 respectively.

Before the creation of the post of the CDS, the senior-most among the three service chiefs used to be the chairman of the Chiefs of Staff Committee.

Meanwhile, Group Captain Varun Singh, the lone survivor of the IAF chooper crash, succumbed to injuries on Wednesday at a military hospital in Bengaluru.

"IAF is deeply saddened to inform the passing away of braveheart Group Captain Varun Singh, who succumbed this morning to the injuries sustained in the helicopter accident on 08 Dec 21. IAF offers sincere condolences and stands firmly with the bereaved family," said the IAF on Twitter.

In August, Group Captain Singh was conferred with the Shaurya Chakra, India's third-highest peacetime gallantry award after the Ashok Chakra and Kirti Chakra, for displaying exemplary composure and skill when his Tejas aircraft developed a technical snag during a sortie in October last year.

The 39-year-old Group Captain, who was known to be an excellent experimental test pilot, is survived by an 11-year-old son, an eight-year-old daughter, and his wife. His father, Colonel (retd) KP Singh, had served in the Army Air Defence (AAD).

The Group Captain's family originally hails from Ghazipur in Uttar Pradesh and now lives in Bhopal.

He was admitted to a hospital in Wellington in Tamil Nadu with severe burn injuries on Wednesday last following the Mi-17V5 helicopter crash. A day later, he was shifted to the Command Hospital in Bengaluru from Wellington.

With PTI inputs

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma