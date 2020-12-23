Amid continued tensions along the Line of Actual Control between India and China, Army chief General MM Naravane on Wednesday visited various forward areas in eastern Ladakh and undertook a first-hand assessment of the situation along the border.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Amid continued tensions along the Line of Actual Control between India and China, Army chief General MM Naravane on Wednesday visited various forward areas in eastern Ladakh and undertook a first-hand assessment of the situation along the border. The visit was aimed at reviewing India's overall military preparedness amid tense border standoff, news agency PTI reported, quoting the Army and official sources.

The Army chief reached Ladakh at 8:30 pm on a day-long visit with an aim to review ground situation in the region, sources told the agency. He was reviewed on the various aspect of the situation in easten Ladakh by Lt Gen PGK Menon, the commander of the Leh-based 14 Corps, popularly known as "Fire and Fury" Corps.

"General MM Naravane COAS visited forward areas of Fire and Fury Corps, including Rechin La and undertook a first-hand assessment of the situation along the LAC. He was briefed by the GOC Fire and Fury Corps and other local commanders on the operational preparedness of our forces," the Army tweeted.

During the visit, the Army Chief interacted with the troops deployed in the forward areas and exhorted them to continue working with the same zeal and enthusiasm.

"General MM NAravane COAS undertook on the spot inspection of the state of habitat of troops on the forward line of defences at RechinLa. He appreciated the efforts made by the formation to make troops comfortable along the LAC," the Army tweeted.

Posted By: Lakshay Raja