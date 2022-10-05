Pilot Killed After Indian Army's Cheetah Helicopter Crashes In Arunachal Pradesh's Tawang

Indian Army Cheetah helicopter crashed near the Tawang area in Arunachal Pradesh. One pilot lost his life in the accident.

Updated: Wed, 05 Oct 2022 02:06 PM IST
AN INDIAN Army Cheetah helicopter crashed on Wednesday near the Tawang area in Arunachal Pradesh. One pilot has lost his life in the accident, Army officials said, as quoted by news agency ANI.

According to Indian Army officials, a routine sortie involving an army aviation Cheetah helicopter that was flying in the vicinity of Tawang's advanced region crashed around 10 am. Both the pilots were evacuated to the nearest Military Hospital.

Army officials confirmed that one of the pilots Lt Col Saurabh Yadav, who was critically injured succumbed to the injuries during treatment. The cause of the crash at this stage is not known.

“One of the pilots Lt Col Saurabh Yadav, who was critically injured succumbed to the injuries during treatment. The second pilot is under medical treatment. The cause of the crash at this stage is not known. Details are being ascertained,” Indian Army officials said. 

