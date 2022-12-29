Arijit Singh's Kolkata Show Cancelled, Mayor Cites G-20 Summit As Reason; BJP Rakes Up Communal Angle

Singer Arjit Singh is at the centre of a fresh controversy to which the BJP has added a political colour after his scheduled concert in Kolkata got cancelled by a government body. BJP's Amit Malviya said this was because Arijit Singh sang 'Rang de tu mohe gerua', his famous song in front of chief minister Mamata Banerjee at the inauguration of the Kolkata International Film Festival. The song is from Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Dilwale and is one of Arijit's most popular ones. And it was one of the songs that he performed at the KIFF apart from his famous Bengali songs.

Arijit Singh was scheduled for a musical concert at Eco Park however he could not actually perform as the event was cancelled by the authorities. BJP IT cell head Amit Malviya said that the event was cancelled because Arijit Singh sang ‘Rang De Tu Mohe Gerua’ in front of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee during the inauguration ceremony of the Kolkata Film Festival.

Responding to the allegation, senior TMC leader and Kolkata Mayor Firhad Hakim said tried assure people that there was no correlation between the event’s cancellation and the incident at KIFF.

Justifying the decision to cancel the program, Hakim said, “the event marking India's G-20 Presidency will take place at the Convention hall, which is just opposite the Eco Park. Several foreign dignitaries are likely to attend that event", as quoted by ANI.

"Huge crowds would have gathered for Arijit Singh's show and it would have been difficult to handle. The police felt that conducting such a big event could result in a law and order problem," Kolkata’s first citizen further added.

Arijit Singh's concert was scheduled to be held on February 18 at Eco Park. However, now the authorities have asked the show organisers to shift to somewhere else. Reports said a show of Salman Khan is also scheduled to be held at the same venue on January 20.

However Hakim informed that permission for both programs have been cancelled due to the same reason.

"Owing to concerns about law-and-order problems, the events of Salman Khan and Arijit Singh had to be cancelled. Also, we didn't receive any application for the programme at Eco Park," he said.

Taking to Twitter, BJP's Amit Malviya alleged that Arijit Singh's show was cancelled because he sang 'Gerua' in front of Mamata Banerjee.

"Sr Bachchan was on dot when he spoke about shrinking space for civil liberties and freedom of expression at the Kolkata Film Festival. Arijit Singh who sang “Rang de tu mohe gerua”, with Mamata Banerjee on the dais now finds his show at EcoPark cancelled by HIDCO, a WB Govt body," he tweeted.

(With agency inputs)