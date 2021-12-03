New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Supreme Court on Friday witnessed some 'eyebrow-raising' arguments during the hearing on the matter of Air Pollution in the national capital region. During the hearing today, Senior Advocate Ranjit Kumar, appearing for the Uttar Pradesh government in the matter, argued that the closure of industries may affect sugarcane and milk industries in UP.

He further argued that the state is in the downward wind and most of the polluted air is directly coming from 'Pakistan'. Surprised with the submissions of the UP government, Chief Justice NV Ramana, who is heading the SC bench, also comprising of Justices Surya Kanta and D Y Chandrachud, quipped and asked 'now you want to ban indstries in Pakistan and not your state'.

Further, the Supreme Court, while adjourning the matter till December 17, said that it has perused the affidavit filed by the Centre and the NCT of Delhi and directed both to implement the orders given in the previous hearing on December 2.

The Commission for Air Quality Management in Delhi-NCR, in an affidavit to the Supreme Court, said that it has constituted a five-member enforcement task force to monitor implementation of its directions to curb air pollution in the national capital. The commission also constituted 17 flying squads for taking punitive measures against defaulters.

"It is submitted that now vide order dated December 2, 17 flying squads are constituted which will directly report to the enforcement task force of the commission and the enforcement task force itself will exercise powers of taking punitive and preventive measures against the non-compliant/ defaulting persons/ entities," the affidavit reads.

The commission submitted that the number of flying squads will be increased to 40 in the next 24 hours, and the squads are already operational from December 2, and they have conducted surprise checks at 25 sites. "I respectfully state and submit that all schools and colleges in NCR shall remain closed till further orders, allowing only online mode of application except for the purpose of conducting examinations and laboratory practical, etc.," added the affidavi

Earlier during the hearing, a war of words broke out between Solicitor General Tushar Mehta and Supreme Court Bar Council President Vikas Singh. The heated exchange of words started after Mehta, appearing for the centre, submitted that "my only agenda is to reduce pollution and not to introduce private individuals".

The Solicitor General's submission allegedly targeting two petitioners was protested by Vikas Singh, who said there is no agenda (on the part of petitioners) other than to reduce pollution.

"I take strong objection to the allegation that there is an agenda. The agenda is only pollution. He is saying there is an agenda. What nonsense is this? Is it proper for the Solicitor General to say this? Last time he said my petition is against Central Vista. Every Time he makes a comment like this," said Singh, appearing for activist petitioners Aditya Dubey and Aman Banka.

The Solicitor-General then said, "Mr. Vikas Singh must remember he is not on the streets. Your lordships took a serious exception when similar word nonsense was used in the BCCI matter. Nonsense is not a permissible court word."

The bench headed by Chief Justice N V Ramana then intervened and said both are senior advocates and should not engage in a war of words like this. "Let the moment pass. Let's go to the substance," the bench said.

The court was hearing a plea filed by environmental activist Aditya Dubey and law student Aman Banka, who sought directions to provide stubble-removing machines to small and marginal farmers for free.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan