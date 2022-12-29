Argentina Man Untraceable After Testing Covid-19 Positive In Agra, Had Visited Taj Mahal

A 48-YEAR-OLD foreign tourist from Argentina, who visited the Taj Mahal in Uttar Pradesh's Agra, tested positive for covid-19. His sample was collected during screening at the entry gate for the virus when he visited the monument on December 26. The RT-PCR report, which came out on Wednesday, has confirmed that the man was covid-19 positive.

According to officials, the person is not traceable since then because he had given the wrong information about himself including his phone number and hotel address, Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Agra Dr Arun Kumar Srivastava, as quoted by ANI said.

“A 48-year-old male tourist from Argentina was at the Taj Mahal on December 26. He was tested for Covid by a team from the health department deployed at the Taj Mahal. His report came on Wednesday and (he) tested positive for Covid,” Srivastava told media persons.

The Health Department has contacted the Archaeological Survey of India ( ASI) and requested CCTV footage of the Taj entrance gate. “We have now requested CCTV footage of the (Taj) entrance gate from ASI (Archaeological Survey of India) to identify the tourist,” he said.

Amid rising covid-19 cases in several countries including China, India has ramped up its anti-coronavirus measures. The country has stepped up its surveillance and genome sequencing of Covid positive samples.

India has mandated a COVID-19 negative test report for travellers arriving from China, Japan, South Korea, Hong Kong and Thailand, the health minister said on Saturday. Passengers from those countries would be put under quarantine if they showed symptoms of COVID-19 or tested positive, Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said, Reuters reported.

Recently, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya held a meeting with all states and Union Territories to assess the country's preparedness to deal with a fresh surge in cases. On Tuesday, mock drills were also held at health facilities across India to check operational readiness to deal with any spurt in COVID-19 infection.