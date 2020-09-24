During the interaction, PM Modi also shared that he watched the video of Milind Soman’s mother doing push-ups five times and got inspired a lot by her fitness level at this age.

New Delhi | Jagran Trending Desk: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday interacted with renowned fitness influencers from across the country, including Virat Kohli, Milind Soman and many others for the Fit India Dialogue to mark the first anniversary of Fit India Movement.

While interacting with the 55-year-old fitness enthusiast, actor and supermodel Milind Soman, who often surprises everyone with his fitness regime and fitness level, PM Modi joked about his age asked him "Whatever you say your age is - are you really that old or is it something else?", making him giggle.

Responding to PM’s question, Soman replied, "Many people ask me, are you 55? They wonder how I can run 500 KM at this age. I tell them my mother is 81. I want to be like her when I reach that age. My mother is an example for me and many others."

During the interaction, PM Modi also shared that he watched the video of Milind Soman’s mother doing push-ups five times and got inspired a lot by her fitness level at this age.

To which Soman noted that older generations were used to walk up to 50 km a day and women living in villages still do it for their daily chores. "But in cities we are sedentary. The more we keep sitting, our energy and fitness go down. It is normal for any person to do 100 KM a day," Soman said.

"Gyms and machines are not necessary. I can be fit at 8 by 10-foot space at home. You only need mental strength," he added.

Milind Soman also asked PM Modi how he avoids tension, to which the prime minister said, "When we serve others instead of ourselves, without any greed but with a sense of duty, then there can be no tension. You instead get more energy. Pratispardha (competition) is a sign of fitness when it is healthy."

Posted By: Talib Khan