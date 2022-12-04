'Are There No Man Left?': Shahi Imam Of Ahmedabad’s Jama Masjid Objects Giving Election Tickets To Women, Terms It 'Un-Islamic'

SHABBIR Ahmed Siddiqui, the Shahi Imam of Jama Masjid in Ahmedabad, said in a controversial statement that giving tickets to Muslim women is against Islam and weakens the religion.

"Those who give election tickets to Muslim women are against Islam, weakening the religion. Are there no men left?" asked Shabbir Ahmed Siddiqui, Shahi Imam of Jama Masjid in Ahmedabad, as quoted by news agency ANI.

Shahi Imam Shabbir said, "As you can see, people are offering Namaz." Did you see a single woman? Namaz is important in Islam, and if it were justified for women to come in front of people like this, they would not have been stopped from the mosque. Why are they barred from the mosque?

So, whoever gives tickets to women, they are rebelling against Islam. He also said that if women are made MLAs or Councillors without compulsion, then we won’t be able to keep the hijab safe.

Earlier, on December 3, Shahi Imam Shabbir urged Muslim voters to vote for a single party and not divide, as it happened in 2012. He gave these statements to ABP News just two days before the second phase of voting, which is scheduled to be held on December 5.